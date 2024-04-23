- Послуги
- INTERIOR DESIGN AND PROJECT MANAGEMENTARCHITECTURAL CONCEPTS DESIGNHOUSES AND VILLAS EXTERIOR DESIGNLANDSCAPE DESIGNBUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION OF VILLAS AND HOUSESREPAIR AND RENOVATION OF APARTMENTS AND VILLASENGINEERING (ELECTRIC
- PLUMBING
- AC
- VENTILATION)WINDOWS
- GLASS AND SUNSHADING SYSTEMSINDIVIDUAL FURNITURE MANUFACTUREWOODWORKING AND CARPENTRYMARBLE WORKSMATERIALS
- LIGHTINGS
- ACCESSOIRES
- TEXTILE SUPPLY
- Показати всi 8 послуги
- Сервісні зони
- Ніцца
- адреса
-
455 Prom. des Anglais, 4 EME ETAGE,
06200 Ніцца
Франція
+33-745605375 civilly.eu
WE WILL PERFORM
All types of engineering and construction work with high quality: construction, reconstruction, renovation, work with wood and stone, installation of electrics, plumbing, air conditioning and ventilation.
WE WILL CREATE
for you a project of a private house or commercial building with impeccable exterior and landscape design of the territory.
WE WILL DEVELOP
a stylish interior design of the apartments, villa, hotel or restaurant with thoughtful and functional planning solutions.
WE WILL PRODUCE
quality furniture individually for your project, which will fit perfectly into the interior, fill it with home comfort and make every square meter of space "work."
WE WILL HELP YOU
to create a one -of-a-kind ideal space either from being built up from the ground, or from being remodeled of the existing one.