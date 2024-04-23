Ваш браузер застарілий.

CIVILLY FRENCH RIVIERA
Архітектори інтер'єру в Ніцца
    • Civilly - це міжнародна команда професіоналів. Ми виконуємо повний спектр послуг і робіт "під ключ" з проектування, будівництва, реконструкції, виготовлення меблів та облаштування приватної та комерційної нерухомості. Народившись в Україні, з 2004 року наша команда має 20-річний досвід у розробці та реалізації різноманітних проектів елітних квартир, приватних будинків та вілл. З 2007 року ми взяли курс на роботу з проектами великого масштабу: великими комерційними об'єктами, такими як ресторани, готелі, офісні центри, SPA-центри і навіть Одеський аеропорт. З 2015 року ми об'єдналися з процвітаючими партнерами у Франції, Швеції, Польщі, Болгарії, Італії та Іспанії, щоб почати свою діяльність в Європейському Союзі. Компанія CIVILLY управляє всією суттю проекту - від концепції до завершення. Ми контролюємо весь проект від початку до кінця, вносячи свій внесок як у початкове бачення будівельного проекту, так і в кінцеву функцію та естетичну привабливість завершеного об'єкту.
    Послуги
    • INTERIOR DESIGN AND PROJECT MANAGEMENTARCHITECTURAL CONCEPTS DESIGNHOUSES AND VILLAS EXTERIOR DESIGNLANDSCAPE DESIGNBUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION OF VILLAS AND HOUSESREPAIR AND RENOVATION OF APARTMENTS AND VILLASENGINEERING (ELECTRIC
    • PLUMBING
    • AC
    • VENTILATION)WINDOWS
    • GLASS AND SUNSHADING SYSTEMSINDIVIDUAL FURNITURE MANUFACTUREWOODWORKING AND CARPENTRYMARBLE WORKSMATERIALS
    • LIGHTINGS
    • ACCESSOIRES
    • TEXTILE SUPPLY
    Сервісні зони
    Ніцца
    адреса
    455 Prom. des Anglais, 4 EME ETAGE,
    06200 Ніцца
    Франція
    +33-745605375 civilly.eu
    WE WILL PERFORM

     All types of engineering and construction work with high quality: construction, reconstruction, renovation, work with wood and stone, installation of electrics, plumbing, air conditioning and ventilation.

    WE WILL CREATE

     for you a project of a private house or commercial building with impeccable exterior and landscape design of the territory.

    WE WILL DEVELOP

     a stylish interior design of the apartments, villa, hotel or restaurant with thoughtful and functional planning solutions.

    WE WILL PRODUCE

     quality furniture individually for your project, which will fit perfectly into the interior, fill it with home comfort and make every square meter of space "work."

    WE WILL HELP YOU

     to create a one -of-a-kind ideal space either from being built up from the ground, or from being remodeled of the existing one.

