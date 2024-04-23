U-Style design studio offers a complete package of architectural and interior design services. The company also deals with the design of all the interior elements. For example, the creation of custom kitchens, ordinary task for U-Style specialists used to perform original works to meet the habits and the needs of customers. Designers of U-Style design studio have a lot of experience for these special assignments, such as the design of jewelers shop windows and the installation of non-standard copyright coatings for walls.

Due to a wide range of possibilities, U-Style creates both public and private interiors. The company's portfolio includes the luxury interior design of apartments, houses and hotels; commercial facilities and offices; cafés.

http://u-design.com.ua/en