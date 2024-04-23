Ваш браузер застарілий.

Щоб отримати кращий досвід роботи з нашими дизайнами, завантажте інші браузери безкоштовно. Просто натисніть на значок!

Приміщення
фахівці
Журнал
DIY
Стати фахiвцем
Преміум
Вийти з аккаунта
YOUSUPOVA
Архітектори інтер'єру в Киев, Украина
Огляд 106Проекти (106) 0Iдеябуки (0)
Відгуки (0)
edit edit in admin вимагає огляд Новий проект
вимагає огляд Редагувати профіль

Проекти

Новий проект
  • Вперед Преміум
    • S085, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    S085, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    S085, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Кухня
    +15
    S085
    S028, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    S028, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    S028, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    +20
    S028
    S079, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Їдальня
    S079, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Спортзал
    S079, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Їдальня
    +30
    S079
    S077, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Офіс
    S077, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Офіс
    S077, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Офіс
    +24
    S077
    S071, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    S071, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    S071, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Вітальня
    +21
    S071
    S073, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA
    S073, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA
    S073, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA
    +46
    S073
    Показати всi 106 проекти

    U-Style design studio offers a complete package of architectural and interior design services. The company also deals with the design of all the interior elements. For example, the creation of custom kitchens, ordinary task for U-Style specialists used to perform original works to meet the habits and the needs of customers. Designers of U-Style design studio have a lot of experience for these special assignments, such as the design of jewelers shop windows and the installation of non-standard copyright coatings for walls.

    Due to a wide range of possibilities, U-Style creates both public and private interiors. The company's portfolio includes the luxury interior design of apartments, houses and hotels; commercial facilities and offices; cafés.

    http://u-design.com.ua/en

    Послуги
    • дизайн интерьера
    • дизайн экстерьера
    • авторский надзор
    • Интерьер Под ключ
    • Проекты в VR обзоре
    Сервісні зони
    • Украина
    • Россия
    • США
    • Италия
    • Испания
    • Киев
    Нагороди компанії
    • 1) Devices For Him ​​in origami-style and the table lamp Bob, created by the designers of U-Style, were voted by the Union of italian design and published in the catalog about the innovation in design for 2015 .
    • 2) The door handles designed by U-Style design studio were acquired by the known company Linea Cali, a leader in large-scale production of home accessories.
    • 3) Best lamp in eco style in the Light Ideas 2014 award.
    • 4) Best modern kitchen in the Interior Explorer 2015 award.
    • 5) Best modern interior design (2nd prize) in the competition Eurasian Interior Award 2015.
    • Показати всi 9 нагороди
    адреса
    Воздвиженская 14, оф.4
    04071 Киев, Украина
    Україна
    +380-985253330 yousupova.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - змініть свій будинок

      4.5

      Переглядайте мільйони фотографій за допомогою програми homify!

      СКАЧАТИ БЕЗКОШТОВНО APP
      Ні, дякую