U-Style design studio offers a complete package of architectural and interior design services. The company also deals with the design of all the interior elements. For example, the creation of custom kitchens, ordinary task for U-Style specialists used to perform original works to meet the habits and the needs of customers. Designers of U-Style design studio have a lot of experience for these special assignments, such as the design of jewelers shop windows and the installation of non-standard copyright coatings for walls.
Due to a wide range of possibilities, U-Style creates both public and private interiors. The company's portfolio includes the luxury interior design of apartments, houses and hotels; commercial facilities and offices; cafés.
- Нагороди компанії
- 1) Devices
For Himin origami-style and the table lamp
Bob, created by the designers of U-Style, were voted by the
Union of italian designand published in the catalog about the innovation in design for 2015 .
- 2) The door handles designed by U-Style design studio were acquired by the known company
Linea Cali, a leader in large-scale production of home accessories.
- 3) Best lamp in
eco stylein the
Light Ideas 2014award.
- 4) Best modern kitchen in the
Interior Explorer 2015award.
- 5) Best modern interior design (2nd prize) in the competition
Eurasian Interior Award 2015.
- Показати всi 9 нагороди
Воздвиженская 14, оф.4
04071 Киев, Украина
Україна
+380-985253330 yousupova.com