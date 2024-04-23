- Послуги
- Wood panel – Oak Ash Pine Beech Birch
- - Implementation – export of products
- - Creation of enterprises – woodworking and production in Ukraine
- Biofuel
- Kyiv, Україна
Chernovola 25
01135 Kyiv
Україна
+380-672579917 metalluman.sells.com.ua/en
LLС AMT
Production -
- Implementation - export of products
- Creation of enterprises - woodworking and production in Ukraine
- Management Production of an extensive network (production - consumer)
the main enterprise of the full cycle, from the procurement of wood to the sale of finished products.
THERMO board decking - flooring - parquet garden - thermo-siding
Wood panel - Oak Ash Pine Beech Birch
FLOOR BOARDS - oak ash Beech
Bikets - Pini & Kay - NESTRO - RUF
PELLETS - oak, pine, alder
Charcoal - Oak Hornbeam
tel.+380-67-257-99-17
wеb site Ru - http://metalluman.sells.com.ua
wеb site - Eng - http://metalluman.sells.com.ua/en
mail:office1601@gmail.com