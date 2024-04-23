Ваш браузер застарілий.

LLC AMT
Меблі та аксесуари в Kyiv, Україна
    Послуги
    • Wood panel – Oak Ash Pine Beech Birch
    • - Implementation – export of products
    • - Creation of enterprises – woodworking and production in Ukraine
    • Biofuel
    Сервісні зони
    Kyiv, Україна
    адреса
    Chernovola 25
    01135 Kyiv
    Україна
    +380-672579917 metalluman.sells.com.ua/en
    Правове розкриття інформації

    LLС AMT

    Production -

    - Implementation - export of products

    - Creation of enterprises - woodworking and production in Ukraine

    - Management Production of an extensive network (production - consumer)

       the main enterprise of the full cycle, from the procurement of wood to the sale of finished products.

    _____________________________

    THERMO board decking - flooring - parquet garden - thermo-siding

      Wood panel - Oak Ash Pine Beech Birch

      FLOOR BOARDS - oak ash Beech

    Bikets - Pini & Kay - NESTRO - RUF

    PELLETS - oak, pine, alder

    Charcoal - Oak Hornbeam

    _________________

    tel.+380-67-257-99-17

    wеb site Ru  - http://metalluman.sells.com.ua

    wеb site - Eng  - http://metalluman.sells.com.ua/en

    mail:office1601@gmail.com




