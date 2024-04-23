Правове розкриття інформації

Nadiia Samokhina is an owner and leading designer at interior design studio. Graduating student of National Academy of Fine Art and Architecture. She is a member of Sosiety of British and International Design (SBID) and the Kiev Organization of the National Union of Artists of Ukraine. For more then 14 years she has been working with enthusiasm in the spheres of design and painting. Her specialization is exclusive interiors, fulfilled in any stylistic. The author creates outlines of stained-glass windows, paintings (murals), mosaics and decorative interior elements and her work gained in exceptional importance in decorating of objects. During the last years there were realized projects for “Dnipro” hotel, furniture factory “LVS”, LLC “Blitz-Print”, show-rooms “RAVAK”, and also numerous private interiors. Her victory in “Architecture of a House of the Aquarian Age” competition, which took place in the network of “Building and Architecture” BUDEXPO-2009 exhibition in nomination “Realized Interior Design of a house”. The finalist of the competition of interior installations “Future Interior”, which was held in the network of “Design Living Tendency” exhibition (7-10 of October 2009) in the exhibition hall Kyiv Expo Plaza. The studio specializes in designing brand - zones for companies (salon Ligne Roset, Mobil 1 and RAVAK in Ukraine) and an exclusive interior design showrooms, apartments, housas, offices, restaurants and hotels.Designer Nadezhda Samokhina – author of brand - zone Ligne Roset ( France), exhibited at the International Furniture, Lighting and Interior Exhibition INTERIOR MEBEL

The studio has been successfully operating on the design market and offers a full range of highlevel professional services:

- brand – zone design- interior and exterior design by brand book- exclusive projects- design Project- "turnkey" packeging- decoration- facade design- 3D- visualization- supervision ( support)